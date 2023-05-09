Messi's father dismisses Saudi links

Lionel Messi has not "signed or agreed" a deal to play in Saudi Arabia next season, the Argentine's father said after reports on Tuesday linked the Paris St Germain forward with a move to the Middle East.

Messi's future at PSG has been the subject of much speculation in recent days after the Ligue 1 side suspended him for making a trip to Saudi Arabia and missing a training session as a result.

On Tuesday, French media reported that Messi's move to Saudi Arabia was a "done deal", adding that the 35-year-old was in the process of finalising details before signing a contract.