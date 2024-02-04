    বাংলা

    Wolves hammer Chelsea 4-2 with Cunha hat-trick

    Chelsea, who lost 4-1 at Liverpool in midweek, went ahead in the 20th minute through Cole Palmer

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Feb 2024, 05:13 PM
    Updated : 4 Feb 2024, 05:13 PM

    A hat-trick from Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha again exposed Chelsea's defensive frailties as the visitors came from behind to record a 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

    Chelsea, who lost 4-1 at Liverpool in midweek, went ahead in the 20th minute through Cole Palmer. But two minutes later Joao Gomes found Brazilian compatriot Cunha whose shot took a big deflection off Chelsea defender Thiago Silva.

    Wolves' second just before halftime hit Axel Disasi and was given as an own-goal with Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic wrongfooted.

    Cunha made it 3-1 midway through the second half, after Pedro Neto caught Chelsea on the break, and scored his third from the spot in the 82nd after being brought down by defender Malo Gusto.

    Brazilian Silva scored a consolation header with four minutes of normal time remaining but by then many home supporters were already leaving the stadium.

