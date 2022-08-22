Manchester United crisis will not sway Liverpool, says Fabinho

United have come under fire from fans after losing both their opening games to sit in 19th place in the league table and also failing to secure transfer targets in the close season.

Liverpool have also had a poor start to the season, drawing two games, and Fabinho said the club would be solely focused on doing their job and securing three points.

"I don't care if a win pushes them a little bit more into crisis, I just want to beat them and win three points," the Brazilian told reporters ahead of Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford to face United.

"It is always a big game and during the week the media talks a lot about this game. Playing there is never easy and we know that if we win the fans will be happy to beat our rivals.