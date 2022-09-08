Real look to extend perfect start without Benzema as Hazard steps in

Real Madrid will aim to keep their 100 percent start to LaLiga going when they host Mallorca on Sunday though they will have to do so without talisman Karim Benzema who misses out through injury.

The Spanish and European champions are the only side left in Europe's top five leagues with an unblemished record this season but must find goals from elsewhere after Benzema limped off in the first half of Tuesday's Champions League win over Celtic.