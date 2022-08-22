Moyes says West Ham's new signings must adapt quickly

Kehrer, signed from Paris St Germain on Wednesday, was also handed a first Premier League start but conceded a penalty from which Brighton took the lead when he brought down Danny Welbeck.

Cornet has made just two substitute appearances and, for now, Moyes will likely have to keep faith with many of the players that took West Ham to the Europa League semis last season before fading out in the Premier League.

"I think it's how quickly the new players integrate into the training and get used to it," said Moyes. "If they don't get used to the Premier League quickly then we have to keep going with players we've had, which at the moment looks like we could do with some freshening ourselves up.

"If they integrate very quickly and they can make an impact in the Premier League, then we will get them in right away.

"At the moment, we are seeing flashes of it, I'm not seeing wholehearted things to make me go 'Yes, they are ready.'"