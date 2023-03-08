'Nonsense' to claim Man United gave up against Liverpool: Rashford

Manchester United's 7-0 loss at Liverpool was the result of a lack of communication, forward Marcus Rashford said on Wednesday as he dismissed suggestions that the Old Trafford club's players had downed tools in the thrashing.

United travelled to Anfield on an 11-match unbeaten streak but suffered the club's worst defeat since losing 7-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1931.

Their performance was met with criticism from former players and pundits, with former captain Roy Keane saying "when the going got tough, (the players) went missing".