Mbappe says image rights dispute with federation a 'collective move'

France striker Kylian Mbappe said his image rights dispute with the French Football Federation was a "collective move" to help fellow team mates.

This week, the French Football Federation said it would review its agreement on players' image rights, after media reported that Mbappe had refused to take part in sponsor activities.

ESPN reported Mbappe refused to participate in a team photo and sponsor activities scheduled this week because he does not want to endorse some brands, including fast food chains and betting companies, under contract with the national team.