    বাংলা

    Mbappe says image rights dispute with federation a 'collective move'

    The French Football Federation says it would review its agreement on players' image rights, after media reported that Mbappe refused to take part in sponsor activities

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Sept 2022, 09:50 AM
    Updated : 23 Sept 2022, 09:50 AM

    France striker Kylian Mbappe said his image rights dispute with the French Football Federation was a "collective move" to help fellow team mates.

    This week, the French Football Federation said it would review its agreement on players' image rights, after media reported that Mbappe had refused to take part in sponsor activities.

    ESPN reported Mbappe refused to participate in a team photo and sponsor activities scheduled this week because he does not want to endorse some brands, including fast food chains and betting companies, under contract with the national team.

    "(The group) has always been behind me," Mbappe said after France defeated Austria 2-0 in the Nations League on Thursday. "From the beginning, it was a collective move.

    "It's just that I don't have any problem going to the front of the stage, fighting for my team mates. As I said, it's not a big deal to take criticism. I'm used to it.

    "It's not going to change the way I play, or the way I live my life, and if it can help the group get what they want, that's the main thing."

    Also Read: Mbappe shines as PSG claim first win against Juventus

    World champions France play away to Denmark on Sunday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Babar, Rizwan power Pakistan to victory over England
    Babar, Rizwan power Pakistan to victory over England
    A century by Babar Azam and 88 from Mohammad Rizwan allow Pakistan to level the T20I series with a comprehensive 10-wicket win over England
    Mbappe and Giroud shine as France beat Austria 2-0
    Mbappe shines as France beat Austria
    French defender Jules Kounde and goalkeeper Mike Maignan sustain injuries, and may join Karim Benzema, Hugo Lloris and Paul Pogba on the sidelines
    World champion Carlsen refuses to clarify cheating claims
    World champion Carlsen refuses to clarify cheating claims
    The day after losing to Niemann, Carlsen explained his withdrawal from the tournament by tweeting a video of football coach Jose Mourinho saying: 'If I speak, I am in big trouble'
    Federer one of the greatest athletes of any sport: Djokovic
    Federer one of the greatest athletes of any sport: Djokovic
    At Laver Cup, Federer, Nadal, Murray and Djokovic will play together for the first time since 2019. Djokovic says he waits for the team dinners and will chat about tennis, sports and life

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher