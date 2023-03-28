Messi statue to stand next to Maradona, Pele at CONMEBOL museum

"I had never dreamed or thought about this," Messi said. "My dream was to enjoy what I liked when I was little, to be a professional football player, to do what I always loved in this life.

"I had a very long road, many decisions and defeats, but I always looked ahead and wanted to go for a triumph, for a victory.

"I think that is the most important thing, to fight for your dreams, that everything is possible and to enjoy the game, which is the most beautiful thing there is."

The Argentina players and coach Lionel Scaloni also received miniature trophies of the World Cup and the Copa America, which they won in 2021.

The Argentine Football Federation renamed the national team's training facility after Messi on Saturday, two days after he scored his 800th career goal in a 2-0 friendly win over Panama.