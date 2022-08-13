    বাংলা

    Fired-up Villa squeeze out 2-1 home win over Everton

    Having lost 2-0 at Bournemouth on the opening weekend, Villa's manager Steven Gerrard restored centre back Tyrone Mings to the starting lineup

    Reuters
    Published : 13 August 2022, 02:16 PM
    Updated : 13 August 2022, 02:16 PM

    Aston Villa striker Danny Ings and substitute Emiliano Buendia secured a 2-1 win over Everton as the hosts claimed their first three points of the new Premier League season in a physical encounter at a sweltering Villa Park on Saturday.

    Having lost 2-0 at Bournemouth on the opening weekend, Villa's manager Steven Gerrard restored centre back Tyrone Mings to the starting lineup and his side bounced back with an industrious performance, outmuscling an Everton team coached by Gerrard's former England team mate Frank Lampard.

    Ings gave the home side the lead in the 31st minute after good work down the right by Ollie Watkins, swiping the ball from in front of onrushing team mate Philippe Coutinho before cutting back onto his left foot and rifling a shot past Jordan Pickford.

    Everton, who lost 1-0 at home to Chelsea last weekend, struggled to create many clear-cut chances and a tap-in by Buendia in the 86th minute looked to have sealed victory but a Lucas Digne own goal made for some nervous final minutes.

