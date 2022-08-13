Fired-up Villa squeeze out 2-1 home win over Everton

Having lost 2-0 at Bournemouth on the opening weekend, Villa's manager Steven Gerrard restored centre back Tyrone Mings to the starting lineup and his side bounced back with an industrious performance, outmuscling an Everton team coached by Gerrard's former England team mate Frank Lampard.

Ings gave the home side the lead in the 31st minute after good work down the right by Ollie Watkins, swiping the ball from in front of onrushing team mate Philippe Coutinho before cutting back onto his left foot and rifling a shot past Jordan Pickford.