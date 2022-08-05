Skipper Azpilicueta extends Chelsea deal to 2024

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a two-year contract extension, the Premier League club announced on Thursday, ending media speculation of his move to Spanish side Barcelona.

The Spain international defender had signed a four-year deal in 2018 that was due to end this year, but reports said Chelsea had triggered a one-year extension before offering him a new contract that will further extend his stay in London.

"I'm really happy to extend my stay at Chelsea, my home," the 32-year-old, who joined Chelsea from French side Marseille in 2012, said.