    Two missing members of Sri Lanka team located, one still missing

    One member of a Sri Lanka team for the Commonwealth Games is still missing

    Reuters
    Published : 6 August 2022, 10:02 AM
    Updated : 6 August 2022, 10:02 AM

    Two of three members of the Sri Lanka Commonwealth Games team who had been reported missing have been located," the West Midlands police said on Thursday.

    The Sri Lanka National Olympic Committee confirmed to Reuters the missing athletes were wrestler Yoda Pedige Shanith Chathuranga, judoka Marappulige Chamila Dilani and judo official Tikiri Hannadige Duminda Asela De Silva.

    The West Midlands police would not confirm the names of which members had been found and were continuing their investigation into the third missing person.

    "Two people – a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s, were reported missing on Aug 1," said the West Midlands police in an email to Reuters. "Both have now been located and are no longer missing.

    "Today (Aug 4), we’ve received a report of a third man in his 20s as missing. Enquiries are ongoing to locate him."

    Team members were not immediately available to comment.

    A team spokesman told Reuters that athletes had handed over passports and other valuables to their respective sports discipline officials for safe keeping.

