    বাংলা

    Inter beat Lazio 3-1 to leave Napoli one win away from title

    They move up three places to fourth on 57 points, level with AC Milan in fifth and AS Roma in sixth

    Reuters
    Published : 30 April 2023, 01:19 PM
    Updated : 30 April 2023, 01:19 PM

    Inter Milan came from a goal down to win 3-1 at home against Lazio in Serie A on Sunday, giving Napoli the opportunity to seal their first title since the Diego Maradona era this weekend.

    A second-half double by Lautaro Martinez and a goal by Robin Gosens cancelled out Felipe Anderson's first-half strike, leaving second-placed Lazio on 61 points in the standings.

    The result means leaders Napoli, on 78 points, can seal the title, their first in 33 years, with a win against Salernitana later on Sunday with six games remaining after this weekend.

    Inter dominated possession at the San Siro and thought they took the lead in the 25th minute through Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first-touch strike but Joaquin Correa was offside when setting him up and the goal was ruled out.

    Inter continued to create chances but lost the ball outside their own box in the 30th minute after a Francesco Acerbi error, which Lazio midfielder Anderson used to drill low into the corner, having exchanged passes with Luis Alberto.

    Both sides had opportunities to score in the second half but goalkeepers Andre Onana and Ivan Provedel performed well to save the few shots on target that came their way.

    However, Inter forward Lautaro slid in between the Lazio defence to equalise in the 77th minute from a Romelu Lukaku cross.

    The Belgium forward superbly teed up Gosens for Inter's second from a close range six minutes later and Lautaro added another goal seconds from time in an individual effort.

    Inter moved up three places to fourth on 57 points, level with AC Milan in fifth and AS Roma in sixth.

    RELATED STORIES
    Champions League - Quarter Finals - First Leg - AC Milan v Napoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 12, 2023 AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer celebrates scoring their first goal with Davide Calabria
    Milan take narrow lead over Napoli with Bennacer goal
    The seven-time European champions raise hopes of their first semifinal in 16 years
    Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Inter Milan v Benfica - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 19, 2023 Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi reacts
    Inter relishing dream run to semi-final showdown against Milan: Inzaghi
    Inzaghi could not hide his excitement after his team picked up win over Benfica on aggregate
    Football - Serie A - Spezia v Inter Milan - Stadio Dino Manuzzi, La Spezia, Italy - Apr 21, 2021 Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku.
    Lukaku's ban overturned in statement against racism
    The report indicated "unequivocally that the behaviour of the player followed the serious and repeated displays of hatred and racial discrimination by the opposing fans"
    Salvatore de Luca, Raffaele Cardamone and Pasquale Minutolo Capece, walk past a mural depicting late Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona in the Sanita quarters as Naples paints the town for its potential first Scudetto championship win in 33 years, in Naples, Italy, March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
    8 healthcare workers face trial over Maradona's death
    The process is unlikely to start until next year and the defendants could face prison sentences ranging from eight to 25 years

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury