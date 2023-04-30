Inter beat Lazio 3-1 to leave Napoli one win away from title

Inter Milan came from a goal down to win 3-1 at home against Lazio in Serie A on Sunday, giving Napoli the opportunity to seal their first title since the Diego Maradona era this weekend.

A second-half double by Lautaro Martinez and a goal by Robin Gosens cancelled out Felipe Anderson's first-half strike, leaving second-placed Lazio on 61 points in the standings.

The result means leaders Napoli, on 78 points, can seal the title, their first in 33 years, with a win against Salernitana later on Sunday with six games remaining after this weekend.