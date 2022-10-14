United and Arsenal scrape wins as Sociedad claim top-two spot

Manchester United's Scott McTominay managed a last-gasp strike to spare his team's blushes as they claimed a 1-0 victory at home to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday.

Arsenal also earned a 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt with a Bukayo Saka goal to make it three Europa League victories in a row as they took another step towards securing top spot in Group A.

United had 34 shots and dominated possession in the Group E encounter but only just managed to snatch the points.