Medvedev overcomes injury and Zverev to reach Indian Wells quarters

Daniil Medvedev shook off a mid-match ankle injury to reach the Indian Wells quarter-finals with a gutsy 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-5 win over Germany's Alexander Zverev on Tuesday, extending his winning streak to 17 matches.

It was an impressive effort from the fifth-seeded Russian whose tournament appeared over when he crashed to the court in the second set with what looked to be a serious injury.

Medvedev was able to continue and advance to the last eight for the first time but he said he expected to feel considerable pain and would likely have a scan to assess the damage.

"Now when the adrenaline goes down the body cools down it's going to be pretty painful and I'm going to probably do a scan to see what it is and if I can continue to play," said Medvedev, winner of three straight events in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai.