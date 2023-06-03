Man City edge closer to treble after FA Cup final win over Man Utd

City captain Gundogan scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history with a stunning volley after 12 seconds and struck what proved to be the winner seven minutes after halftime.

In doing so the 32-year-old, who is expected to leave City in the summer after seven trophy-laden years, became the oldest player to score an FA Cup final brace since Nat Lofthouse for Bolton Wanderers in 1958, also against United.

United, seeking to win both domestic cups in the same season for the first time in their history and wreck City's hopes of emulating their own historic 1999 treble, had levelled with a 33rd-minute Bruno Fernandes penalty.

Pep Guardiola's side resisted some late United pressure to win the trophy for a seventh time.

It is the 13th time the English league and FA Cup double has been achieved. But City now want more and travel to Istanbul to face Inter Milan seeking to be crowned European champions for the first time and to equal United's 1998-99 Premier League/FA Cup/Champions League sweep under Alex Ferguson.

"Now we can talk about the treble," Guardiola, who has won 11 trophies since arriving at City in 2016, said.

"Of course we still have to win the Champions League. We performed so well for our city and our fans. It was so important for us today. The FA Cup is so nice."