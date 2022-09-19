    বাংলা

    France skipper Lloris to miss Nations League games due to injury

    He will miss their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Austria and Denmark due to a right thigh injury

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Sept 2022, 04:35 PM
    Updated : 19 Sept 2022, 04:35 PM

    France captain Hugo Lloris will miss their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Austria and Denmark due to a right thigh injury, the French federation (FFF) said on Monday, leaving the world champions with a lengthy list of absentees. 

    AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez was also ruled out due to a right adductor problem, with Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont and Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne replacing the duo in the squad. 

    France take on Austria on Thursday and travel to Copenhagen to play Denmark on Sunday.

    Manager Didier Deschamps is already without Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, with the striker being diagnosed with two thigh injuries sustained during his side's Champions League match at Celtic this month. 

    Olympique de Marseille midfielder Jordan Veretout was also called up in place of the injured Boubacar Kamara, who was a replacement for fellow midfielder Adrien Rabiot. 

    The defending champions are at the bottom of League A Group 1 with two points from four games and face the risk of dropping down to the second tier of the competition.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh beat Nepal 3-1 to clinch maiden SAFF Championship title
    Bangladesh Women clinch SAFF title
    They beat hosts Nepal in a packed Dashrath Rangasala stadium in Kathmandu
    New Zealand skipper Reid announces international retirement
    NZ skipper Reid announces retirement
    The captain will retire from international football after Sunday's friendly against Australia in front of home fans in Auckland
    Monza get shock 1-0 win over Juve after Di Maria sees red
    Juve suffer shock loss to Monza
    Di Maria's return from injury is cut short when he is sent off five minutes before the break after elbowing Armando Izzo in the chest
    Guendouzi scores both in Marseille's 1-1 draw
    Guendouzi scores both in Marseille’s draw
    The midfielders opener was into his own net

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher