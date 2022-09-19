France skipper Lloris to miss Nations League games due to injury

France captain Hugo Lloris will miss their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Austria and Denmark due to a right thigh injury, the French federation (FFF) said on Monday, leaving the world champions with a lengthy list of absentees.

AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez was also ruled out due to a right adductor problem, with Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont and Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne replacing the duo in the squad.