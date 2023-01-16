Ukraine's Kostyuk won't shake hands with Russian, Belarusian players

As Russian missiles continue to pound her country, Ukraine's number two tennis player Marta Kostyuk says she will not shake hands with tour rivals from Russia and Belarus who she feels have not done enough to speak out against the invasion.

The 20-year-old Kyiv native generated headlines last year when she refused the customary handshake at the net with former world number one Victoria Azarenka after the Belarusian beat her at the US Open.

Belarus is being used as a key staging ground for Russia's war in Ukraine, which Moscow terms a "special operation".

After winning her first match at the Australian Open on Monday, upsetting 28th seeded American Amanda Anisimova, Kostyuk said she would snub handshakes with any Russian or Belarusian opponent who had not openly condemned the invasion.