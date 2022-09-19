    বাংলা

    Bangladesh beat Nepal 3-1 to clinch maiden SAFF Championship title

    They beat hosts Nepal in a packed Dashrath Rangasala stadium in Kathmandu

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Sept 2022, 01:14 PM
    Updated : 19 Sept 2022, 01:14 PM

    Bangladesh have beat Nepal in the final match to clinch their maiden SAFF Women’s Championship title.

    They thumped the hosts 3-1 in a packed Dashrath Rangasala stadium in Kathmandu on Monday.

    Substitute Shamsunnahar Junior opened the lead four minutes after coming to the field. 

    Nepal raised hopes of a comeback by reducing the difference to 2-1 in the second half and several attempts, but Krishna Rani Sarker scored her second to ensure the win.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher