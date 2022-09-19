Bangladesh beat Nepal 3-1 to clinch maiden SAFF Championship title

The captain will retire from international football after Sunday's friendly against Australia in front of home fans in Auckland
Bangladesh have beat Nepal in the final match to clinch their maiden SAFF Women’s Championship title.
They thumped the hosts 3-1 in a packed Dashrath Rangasala stadium in Kathmandu on Monday.
Substitute Shamsunnahar Junior opened the lead four minutes after coming to the field.
Nepal raised hopes of a comeback by reducing the difference to 2-1 in the second half and several attempts, but Krishna Rani Sarker scored her second to ensure the win.