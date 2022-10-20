Real Madrid breeze past rock-bottom Elche

The champions dominated the game from the start and had several chances other than the three efforts ruled out, the first in the 6th minute when a Benzema strike was ruled out due to offside against Vinicius Jr.

In-form Valverde gave Real the lead in the 11th minute with a brilliant technical strike from the edge of the area, after a Benzema effort rebounded off the defence.

Valverde now has six goals in 15 appearances for Real this season, as many as in his first 148 appearances for the club.

It was his third goal from distance this campaign and no player has scored more goals from outside the box than the Uruguayan in Europe's big five leagues this season.

"I'm happy for the team and for the win, I'm enjoying the way we are playing right now," Valverde told DAZN.