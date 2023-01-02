Belarusian Sabalenka says Wimbledon ban on players 'changed nothing'

Wimbledon's decision to ban Belarusian players from last year's tournament "changed nothing", world number five Aryna Sabalenka said on Sunday as she hoped to return to the grasscourt Grand Slam in 2023 having missed its fans and atmosphere.

Wimbledon organisers banned players from Russia and Belarus last year due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a key staging area for the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

Players from the two countries were blocked from competing in British grasscourt events in the build-up to the major and Sabalenka -- who is playing in Adelaide this week before the Australian Open -- said politics and sport should not mix.