    বাংলা

    Djokovic relieved to survive Rublev dogfight

    Another feisty encounter will be in store when Djokovic, bidding for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title, faces Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner

    Reuters
    Published : 12 July 2023, 03:35 AM
    Updated : 12 July 2023, 03:35 AM

    Novak Djokovic's celebration after finishing off Andrey Rublev in a high-octane Wimbledon quarter-final said it all on Tuesday.

    The scoreline may look comfortable enough after the 36-year-old fought back from losing the first set to win 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-3 -- his 33rd successive victory at Wimbledon.

    But the seven-time champion knew he had been in a battle against the inspired seventh seed.

    "I think today he played terrific tennis," Djokovic said of an opponent he thrashed en route to winning the Australian Open at the start of the year.

    "He was putting a lot of pressure, playing very quick, standing close to the line and trying to push me back. It was like a dogfight, to be honest.

    "Some points in the match were so long and exhausting. Those games at the end of the third set where basically the match was decided. I felt huge relief when I won the third set."

    Djokovic had looked in control but the 10th game of the second set, spanning 15 minutes and including some spellbinding rallies, saw him save three break points and need five set points before finally sealing the set.

    Another feisty encounter will be in store on Friday when Djokovic, bidding for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and fifth in a row, faces Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner.

    Like Rublev, Sinner will go after the 36-year-old Djokovic with his aggressive game and the Serbian will need no reminding that he trailed Sinner by two sets in last year's quarter-finals before reeling him in.

    "He (Sinner) likes to play on grass. He likes to play on quick surfaces because he likes to be aggressive and take control of the point," said Djokovic. "From both forehand and backhand, he's smashing the ball really, really hard.

    "He's a very complete player. Now he's first time in the semis of Wimbledon. I'm looking forward to that challenge. I'm sure that he's going to be very, very motivated to win.

    "On the other hand, I am, too."

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - Jul 1, 2023 England's Stuart Broad celebrates after Joe Root takes a catch to dismiss Australia's Travis Head off his bowling.
    Members access restricted at Lord's after Australia confrontation
    Three members were suspended after the Australian team were verbally abused during the second Ashes Test against England
    Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - Jul 4, 2023 Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his first round match against France’s Jeremy Chardy
    Alcaraz 'jealous' after Federer misses his victory
    Alcaraz said he wants Roger Federer to watch one of his matches and wishes to talk to him
    ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships - The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Mar 2, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his quarter final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.
    Djokovic centre stage again as Wimbledon gets under way
    The 36-year-old Serbian has only lost twice at Wimbledon in a decade. He is set to begin the Centre Court programme against Argentina's Pedro Cachin
    Tennis - Wimbledon - Preview - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - Jul 1, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the press conference ahead of Wimbledon.
    Djokovic eyes Grand Slam number 24 at Wimbledon
    The 36-year-old has won the last four Wimbledon crowns and is one shy of tying Roger Federer's men's record of eight titles at the All England Club

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan