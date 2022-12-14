Losing to Saudi Arabia was Argentina's turning point: coach

Argentina's loss to Saudi Arabia in their first World Cup game was a turning point in the changing room, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Tuesday, bringing out the grit to recover, win five consecutive matches and reach the tournament final.

"After we lost to Saudi Arabia, we felt a love and support from our fans, the entire country, our people, and that was amazing because it gave us the strength and energy that we needed to recuperate," Scaloni told reporters after Argentina swept past Croatia 3-0 in their World Cup semi-final.

"I try not to get emotional but it's difficult because I'm in the dream place for any Argentine. Representing my country is an emotional thing.