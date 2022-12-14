    বাংলা

    Losing to Saudi Arabia was Argentina's turning point: coach

    Lionel Scaloni said he had no doubt Messi was the all-time best player

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Dec 2022, 04:31 AM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2022, 04:31 AM

    Argentina's loss to Saudi Arabia in their first World Cup game was a turning point in the changing room, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Tuesday, bringing out the grit to recover, win five consecutive matches and reach the tournament final.

    "After we lost to Saudi Arabia, we felt a love and support from our fans, the entire country, our people, and that was amazing because it gave us the strength and energy that we needed to recuperate," Scaloni told reporters after Argentina swept past Croatia 3-0 in their World Cup semi-final.

    "I try not to get emotional but it's difficult because I'm in the dream place for any Argentine. Representing my country is an emotional thing.

    "Then you can win or lose, but it's about these guys (the players) and about our people. They have been with us in defeat and it is like nothing I ever experienced."

    Unheralded Saudi Arabia notched one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history with their 2-1 win on Nov 22.

    But Argentina rose again thanks to a superb 35-year-old Lionel Messi who, on his fifth and final quest for the only major trophy to elude him, has participated in eight of the 12 goals his team have scored in Qatar.

    He scored the first against Croatia and was elected man-of-the-match.

    Scaloni said he had no doubt Messi was the all-time best player. "For me, it is just remarkable and exciting to watch from inside. Seeing him train, lead the changing room. Every time I see him, he generates something, a spark in his team mates, in people. Not only to the Argentines. Luckily for us, he wears our colours," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Semi Final - Argentina v Croatia - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - Dec 13, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after Julian Alvarez scores their third goal
    Messi confirms Qatar final will be his last WC game
    The 35-year-old is playing at his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Morocco fans are pictured with the flag of Morocco outside the stadium before the match
    Moroccan flags fly around Arab World
    Morocco has outdone expectations by beating a succession of much higher-ranked European teams
    Football - Champions League - Group D - Sporting Lisbon v Olympique de Marseille - Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal - Oct 12, 2022 Olympique de Marseille's Amine Harit
    Injured Morocco midfielder joins squad for encouragement
    Amine Harit suffered a serious cruciate ligament sprain in his left knee playing for Olympique de Marseille against Monaco in Ligue 1 on Nov 13
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - Dec 10, 2022 France's Aurelien Tchouameni reacts
    Tchouameni, Upamecano miss France training
    Sports daily L'Equipe reported that centre back Upamecano had a sore throat and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was suffering from a knock

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher