    বাংলা

    Benzema wins Ballon d'Or award for best player in the world

    He beats Lewandowski, Mane and De Bruyne to the top prize

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Oct 2022, 08:13 PM
    Updated : 17 Oct 2022, 08:13 PM

    Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world on Monday, beating Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne to the top prize.

    Benzema, who played a pivotal role in Real's run to the Champions League title last season, is the first French player to win the trophy since Zinedine Zidane in 1998 and the fifth after Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini and Jean-Pierre Papin.

    "This prize in front of me makes me really proud. When I was small, it was a childhood dream, I never gave up... Anything is possible," Benzema said on stage at the ceremony.

    "There was a difficult period when I wasn't in the French team but I never gave up. I'm really proud of my journey here. It wasn't easy, it was a difficult time for my family as well."

    Benzema had a stellar season with Real, scoring 44 goals in 46 games in all competitions as he helped guide them to a LaLiga and Champions League double. His 15 goals in the Champions League guided Real to a record-extending 14th title.

    Real made remarkable comebacks from losing positions in the last-16, quarter-finals and semi-finals against Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City respectively -- with Benzema scoring in each of the second legs.

    The highlight of their European campaign was the 3-1 win in the second leg against PSG when the Spanish club were 2-0 down on aggregate, with Benzema grabbing a 17-minute hat-trick in the second half to stun the Ligue 1 side.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 16, 2022 Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Lukas Barth
    Sane sidelined with torn muscle
    The 26-year-old has been in fine form for the German giants with 10 goals in all competitions this season
    Bangladesh slump to heavy defeat in T20 World Cup warmup against Afghanistan
    Tigers suffer big defeat in warmup
    The Tigers' chase never offered Afghanistan any challenge
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Preview - Doha, Qatar - October 14, 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 branding is seen at Hamad International Airport
    Qatar World Cup ticket sales near 3m
    The top three purchasing countries of the 2.89 million tickets sold are Qatar, the United States and Saudi Arabia
    Brazil's Neymar arrives at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona–El Prat Airport before attending court to stand trial on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer to FC Barcelona from Santos in 2013.
    Neymar set to testify on Barca transfer trial
    Spanish prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison term and a 10 million euro fine for Neymar

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher