More records beckon for 'monster' Haaland

The last English top-flight player to score more in a single season was Clive Allen for Tottenham Hotspur in 1986-87 when he struck 49 goals and that will be Haaland's next target, as will the five goals he requires to beat Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's record of 34 goals in a Premier League season.

And with City still chasing three trophies the question is how far Haaland, barring an injury, will raise the bar.

At his current rate of scoring, talk of 60 goals for the season might even seem conservative, although perhaps Lionel Messi's 73 goals for Barcelona in all competitions in 2011-12, including 50 in La Liga, might just be out of reach.

"Every team has to fear this player because he is just a monster. He is a beast, congratulations to Manchester City for signing him," former Bayern Munich and Germany striker Mario Gomez told BT Sport on Tuesday.

Haaland's 45th goal was a personal record, too, for the 22-year-old who scored a total of 44 in 2019-20 (28 for Salzburg and 16 for Borussia Dortmund).