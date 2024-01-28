Late Tchouameni header gives Real Madrid 2-1 Las Palmas win and top spot

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni came off the bench and scored with a late header to snatch a 2-1 come from behind win at Las Palmas that took his side top of LaLiga on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti's team lead the standings on 54 points after 21 games, two ahead of second-placed Girona who will play their 22nd league game of the season at Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Real were short of ideas in a lacklustre first-half as they struggled without their LaLiga top scorer Jude Bellingham, who was suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card last weekend in their last-gasp win against bottom side Almeria.