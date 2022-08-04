    বাংলা

    Chelsea sign Chukwuemeka from Villa on six-year deal

    The teenage midfielder receives permission to travel to London and discuss personal terms

    Reuters
    Published : 4 August 2022, 02:43 PM
    Updated : 4 August 2022, 02:43 PM

    Chelsea have signed promising teenage midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa on a six-year contract, both Premier League clubs said on Thursday.

    The teams announced on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement for the transfer and that the England youth international had been given permission to travel to London and discuss personal terms.

    Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported the deal was worth 20 million pounds. ($24.35 million).

    Chukwuemeka joined Villa's academy from Northampton Town in 2016 and made his senior debut in 2021. He played 12 times in the league last season as the Birmingham-based club finished 14th.

    "It's been quite hectic but I couldn't get Chelsea out of my head the last few days so I'm just happy and relieved that it's all done," Chukwuemeka, 18, told Chelsea's website.

    "I'm so excited and just can't wait to get on the pitch, meet all the players and try to win games and trophies with Chelsea."

    Chukwuemeka, who won the Under-19 European Championship with England last month, becomes Chelsea's fourth signing of the current transfer window.

    Thomas Tuchel's side have brought in England forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

    On Tuesday, Chelsea completed a move for teenage goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina but the American will remain on loan at MLS side Chicago Fire for the 2022-23 season.

    Chelsea begin their league campaign at Everton on Saturday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Paris St Germain’s galaxy of stars expected to dominate again
    Star-studded PSG expected to dominate again
    Their galaxy of stars look to have turned a corner and have shown a new lustre
    Rivals desperate to break Bayern's Bundesliga stranglehold
    Rivals desperate to break Bayern's Bundesliga stranglehold
    Despite the departure of striker Robert Lewandowski, Bayern do not look weaker than last year having brought in French forward Mathys Tel
    Ten Hag tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness after missing pre-season
    Ten Hag tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness
    He says the Portuguese forward could fit into his style of play but would need to build up his fitness after missing most of United's pre-season campaign
    Koulibaly raring to go at Chelsea after nervy John Terry call
    Koulibaly raring to go at Chelsea
    The 31-year-old Senegalese joined Chelsea from Serie A side Napoli last month and gained the respect of fans

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher