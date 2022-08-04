Chelsea sign Chukwuemeka from Villa on six-year deal

"It's been quite hectic but I couldn't get Chelsea out of my head the last few days so I'm just happy and relieved that it's all done," Chukwuemeka, 18, told Chelsea's website.

"I'm so excited and just can't wait to get on the pitch, meet all the players and try to win games and trophies with Chelsea."

Chukwuemeka, who won the Under-19 European Championship with England last month, becomes Chelsea's fourth signing of the current transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel's side have brought in England forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

On Tuesday, Chelsea completed a move for teenage goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina but the American will remain on loan at MLS side Chicago Fire for the 2022-23 season.

Chelsea begin their league campaign at Everton on Saturday.