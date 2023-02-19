Red-hot Rashford nets double as Man United outclass Leicester

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford's superb run of form continued as he netted a goal in each half of his side's 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester City on Sunday to extend his scoring streak to five games.

It was exactly what his side needed as they weathered an early storm from the visitors, with keeper David De Gea pulling off a superb save to deny Harvey Barnes in the eighth minute and topping that with an even better effort to keep out a Kelechi Iheanacho header.

Leicester were left to rue those near misses when Rashford latched onto a pass down the right from Bruno Fernandes and rifled the ball across keeper Danny Ward and into the net after 25 minutes at Old Trafford.

United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer was lucky to remain on the pitch after a dangerous challenge left Leicester's Wout Faes needing treatment, with the Austrian, who is on loan from Bayern Munich, escaping punishment altogether.