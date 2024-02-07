NZ thrash weakened Proteas by 281 runs in first test

New Zealand took their time but eased to an emphatic victory over an inexperienced South Africa side by 281 runs late on the fourth day of the first test on Wednesday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The Black Caps declared their second innings on 179 for four just before the start of play at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval to present the Proteas with an imposing victory target of 529.

The home seamers removed openers Neil Brand and Edward Moore cheaply inside the first 20 minutes but progress was stalled when Zubayr Hamza (36) and Raynard van Tonder (31) put together a stand of 63 for the third wicket.