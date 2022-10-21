Fans stay away from Qatar World Cup that doesn't make them dream

HUMAN RIGHTS

"Qatar just doesn't have the best human rights efforts for things that I believe are important," Matthew Moulden, secretary of the Fort Worth, Texas, chapter of US soccer supporters group American Outlaws said.

"I don't know that I would want to support that," added Moulden who is not travelling to the tournament.

Many fans were surprised by the choice of energy-rich Qatar as host, despite lacking football tradition and a climate that forced a fundamental change in the sport's calendar with domestic leagues interrupted.

"There are people who won't go because Qatar is not a football country," said Anne Costes, vice-president of the Irresistibles Francais, the main French team supporters' group.

"Doha doesn't necessarily make you want to go. It doesn't attract. It doesn't make fans dream."

For all the concerns, Qatar is still expecting an unprecedented 1.2 million visitors during the tournament, representing more than a third of the Gulf Arab state's population of about 3 million.

But with limited accommodation options and entertainment choices, many foreign fans have opted to stay in nearby Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and fly in and out of Doha on match day.

That is the approach of Germany's official fan group, who have reserved 300 places in a four-star hotel in Dubai.

They declined to say how many were travelling but even including all the "unattached fans", numbers look certain to be dwarfed by the estimated 62,000 Germans who bought tickets for 2018 in Russia.

Package prices for attending all three group matches range from 2,609 euros to 3,849 euros and because of the high costs, some supporters are being subsidised by their countries.

"We have drawn up a list of 300, fully supported by the State of Senegal to support the national team," said the country's sports minister Yankhoba Diatara.

Other fans are concerned about the entertainment options.

"There isn't a great deal to do in Doha," Ashley Brown of the England's Football Supporters' Association said.

"It's not like visiting a huge city like a Moscow or London. There isn't a variety of theatres, restaurants, bars, cafes."

"Overall, I think it will probably be not as good experience as fans are used to."