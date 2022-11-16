Messi eager to enjoy World Cup, says Argentina coach Scaloni

Argentina forward Lionel Messi is relishing the build-up to the Qatar World Cup, head coach Lionel Scaloni said on Tuesday as he prepares the team for their warm-up clash with the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

Argentina are looking to win their third world title and first since 1986 and Paris St Germain forward Messi will be expected to play a key role in their campaign.

"I see him as always... eager to enjoy the World Cup," Scaloni told reporters ahead of Wednesday's game.