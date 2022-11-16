    বাংলা

    Messi eager to enjoy World Cup, says Argentina coach Scaloni

    Argentina are looking to win their third world title and first since 1986

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Nov 2022, 07:40 PM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2022, 07:40 PM

    Argentina forward Lionel Messi is relishing the build-up to the Qatar World Cup, head coach Lionel Scaloni said on Tuesday as he prepares the team for their warm-up clash with the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

    Argentina are looking to win their third world title and first since 1986 and Paris St Germain forward Messi will be expected to play a key role in their campaign.

    "I see him as always... eager to enjoy the World Cup," Scaloni told reporters ahead of Wednesday's game.

    "He knows how to play wearing this jersey. He's enjoying his team mates, training sessions, the stay and the whole process."

    Argentina will be without midfielder Giovani Lo Celso for the tournament in Qatar and Scaloni said it would be difficult to replace him.

    "Football-wise there's no similar player in the team," Scaloni said. "But it'll depend on what each match requires."

    Scaloni said Marcos Acuna will be assessed ahead of the game against the UAE as he is carrying a calf problem.

    The friendly will be Argentina's last test before their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia on Nov 22.

    They also face Mexico and Poland in Group C.

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Brentford - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - Nov 12, 2022. Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland
    Haaland sorry to miss WC, focused on Man City return
    The Norwegian has enhanced his reputation as one of Europe's top strikers following his move to City from Borussia Dortmund in the close season
    Australia captain Cummins opts out of Indian Premier League
    Cummins opts out of IPL
    The Test and one-day skipper played the last three IPL tournaments with Kolkata Knight Riders but cut short his 2022 campaign due to a hip injury
    Williamson doesn't see teams blindly copying England T20 template
    Williamson doesn't see teams copying England T20 template
    Many observers believe England have revolutionised how cricket's shortest format is played
    Europa League - Group E - Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 27, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes before the match
    Fernandes and Ronaldo's handshake was just a joke: Mario
    The cold interaction between the pair on Monday was caught on camera and went viral on social media

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher