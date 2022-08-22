Casemiro bids emotional farewell to Real Madrid as he heads to Old Trafford

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro wept on Monday as he bade an emotional farewell to Real Madrid following a trophy-laden nine-year stay with the LaLiga club.

"When I got here, my wife and I knew nobody. We were alone and we built our life story here in this city together," the Manchester United-bound player said as tears rolled down his cheeks.

"I arrived at the reserve team and I had to fight my way to the first team. I learned the values of this club, while working at their academy, to be the purest part of football.

"I have won a lot here but I've always felt that the greatest honour was to come here to work every day," added the 30-year-old, who won three LaLiga, one Copa del Rey and five Champions League titles among many other accolades.