    বাংলা

    Spanish prosecutor requests 4-year jail terms over hate crime in Vinicius case

    The prosecutor accused four members of far-right radical group Frente Atletico of making threats against Vinicius

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Dec 2023, 04:55 PM
    Updated : 5 Dec 2023, 04:55 PM

    A Spanish prosecutor said on Tuesday he has requested four-year prison terms for four football fans in a hate crime case opened after a black effigy dressed as Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr was hung from a bridge in January.

    A banner reading "Madrid hates Real" and an inflatable black effigy dressed with a replica of Vinicius' No. 20 shirt appeared hanging on a bridge near the club's training ground before a match against rival Atletico Madrid on Jan 26.

    The prosecutor accused four members of far-right radical group Frente Atletico, who are followers of Atletico Madrid, of making threats against Vinicius and also of infringing fundamental rights, a prosecutors' office statement said.

    The four showed "an unequivocal sign of contempt and repudiation of the victim's skin colour and an attempt to undermine the victim's peace of mind", it said.

    The prosecutor also requested joint compensation of 6,000 euros ($6,490.20) in civil liability for the moral damage caused to the football player.

    The four men, who declined to testify when they were arrested in May, were released on bail after a court banned them from getting near Vinicius or communicating with him. They were also barred from Real's stadium and training ground as well as Atletico's playing venue.

    Vinicius Jr was in the spotlight in Spain earlier this year after calling Spain's LaLiga football league and the country itself racist following verbal abuse from fans he suffered during another Real match in Valencia in May.

    That game was halted for 10 minutes as the Brazilian forward pointed out fans yelling invective at him. He was then involved in an altercation with some Valencia players which led to him being sent off in the second half.

    The sporting world has shown solidarity with the 23-year-old since then and the Brazilian government called for severe sanctions against those responsible for the racial slurs.

    In October, Vinicius testified as a witness in a court investigation against three fans for allegedly making racist gestures towards him during the match in Valencia. He was also called to testify in a similar case over insults in the Mallorca stadium in February.

    RELATED STORIES
    Spain - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Granada - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz scores their first goal REUTERS/Isabel Infantes Acquire Licensing Rights
    Diaz, Rodrygo on target as Real see off Granada
    The win takes Real to the top of the LaLiga standings on 38 points, ahead of Girona, who beat Valencia 2-1 on goal difference
    Former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales arrives at the high court in Madrid, Spain - September 15, 2023 REUTERS/Susana Vera
    Rubiales banned from football for three years
    The former president of RFEF has been banned from all football-related activities by FIFA
    LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - October 22, 2023 FC Barcelona's Marc Guiu celebrates scoring their first goal
    Teenager Guiu strike on dream debut as Barca sink Bilbao
    The 17-year-old Barca youth product latched onto a pass on the edge of the box and beat goalkeeper Unai Simon with a low shot
    Former Real Madrid and Chelsea winger Hazard retires at 32
    Former Real Madrid and Chelsea winger Hazard retires at 32
    Despite limited playing time at Real, Hazard won several trophies, including the Champions League and two La Liga titles

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron