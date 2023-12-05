Spanish prosecutor requests 4-year jail terms over hate crime in Vinicius case

A Spanish prosecutor said on Tuesday he has requested four-year prison terms for four football fans in a hate crime case opened after a black effigy dressed as Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr was hung from a bridge in January.

A banner reading "Madrid hates Real" and an inflatable black effigy dressed with a replica of Vinicius' No. 20 shirt appeared hanging on a bridge near the club's training ground before a match against rival Atletico Madrid on Jan 26.

The prosecutor accused four members of far-right radical group Frente Atletico, who are followers of Atletico Madrid, of making threats against Vinicius and also of infringing fundamental rights, a prosecutors' office statement said.

The four showed "an unequivocal sign of contempt and repudiation of the victim's skin colour and an attempt to undermine the victim's peace of mind", it said.

The prosecutor also requested joint compensation of 6,000 euros ($6,490.20) in civil liability for the moral damage caused to the football player.