Neymar tells court he did not participate in Barcelona transfer talks

Brazil football star Neymar Jr told a court on Tuesday he did not participate in negotiations over his transfer to "childhood dream" club Barcelona from Santos in 2013, but had signed what his father had told him to.

Along with Neymar, 30, eight other defendants are on trial on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer, including his parents, representatives of the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.

All the defendants have denied any wrongdoing.

"I didn't participate in the negotiations. My father always took care of it and always will. I sign everything he tells me to sign," Neymar told the court in Barcelona in his first testimony in the trial that began on Monday.