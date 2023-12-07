    বাংলা

    Curran, Buttler back in form as England beat Windies to level series

    Set a target of 203 for victory in North Sound, Antigua, England romped home in less than 33 overs to set up a series finale in Barbados

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Dec 2023, 06:04 AM
    Updated : 7 Dec 2023, 06:04 AM

    Sam Curran took three wickets and Jos Buttler scored a half-century to help England claim a six-wicket victory over West Indies in the second one-day international on Wednesday, levelling the three-match series at 1-1.

    Set a target of 203 for victory in North Sound, Antigua, England romped home in less than 33 overs to set up a series finale in Barbados on Saturday.

    Opener Will Jacks scored an assured 73 off 72 balls before being trapped lbw by Sherfane Rutherford, while Buttler made 58 not out in a 90-run partnership with Harry Brook (43) to get the tourists over the finish line.

    Captain Buttler's knock made him the fifth England batter to cross the 5,000-run mark in ODI cricket. The half-century was his first since September, prior to England's disappointing exit from the World Cup.

    "Really pleasing," said Buttler, who scored just three runs in England's four-wicket defeat in the series opener.

    "I've been playing for a while now so it's great when you get to those milestones after playing for a long period of time. It's been a frustrating time recently."

    Gudakesh Motie was the pick of West Indies' bowlers, picking up the wickets of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in back-to-back overs.

    Earlier, Curran (3-33) decimated the hosts' top order in a devastating spell, claiming the wickets of Brandon King, Keacy Carty and Shimron Hetmyer.

    Curran's haul was a measure of redemption for his performance in the first ODI, in which he was hit for 98 runs in 9.5 overs without picking up a single wicket, the worst-ever figures for an England bowler.

    "It was a tough day the other day, but you need to keep moving forward and bounce back," Curran said.

    "We did so many things right in that first game. The messages from the coaches and captain was just that. We had to come back today and put things right, which we did."

    West Indies lost wickets cheaply early on in their innings and were left reeling on 23-4, but captain Shai Hope (68) and Rutherford (63) put together a partnership of 129 runs to help them to a respectable total.

    Spinner Liam Livingstone took the wickets of both Hope and Rutherford to take the wind out of West Indies' sails, while Gus Atkinson and Rehan Ahmed picked up two wickets apiece.

    The third and final ODI will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday, before the two sides face each other in a five-match Twenty20 series.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - South Africa v Afghanistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India – Nov 10, 2023 The Afghanistan players line up before the match
    India to host Afghanistan for T20 series
    Afghanistan were once considered World Cup minnows, having won just one game in their two previous campaigns
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India – Nov 19, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with the trophy after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
    World Cup triumph pinnacle of Australia's stellar year: Cummins
    Under Cummins, Australia retained the Ashes, won the World Test Championship Final, and lifted one-day cricket's ultimate prize
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Pakistan - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 11, 2023 England's Jos Buttler walks after losing his wicket REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
    England’s poor WC doesn’t mean ‘huge clear-out’: Buttler
    England ended their World Cup run on seventh and secured a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v South Africa - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India – Nov 5, 2023 India's Virat Kohli celebrates with Mohammed Shami after the match
    South Africa put mauling by India behind them
    India dominated the game from the first ball as they posted 326 for five on a tricky wicket, before skittling South Africa for 83

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron