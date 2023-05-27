Guardiola faces another balancing act in final league match against Brentford

When asked if he knows who he might have available, the manager said: "Today no, but some (players are) half and half.

"It's getting better. Some of them. We'll see (Saturday), we're training (Saturday) afternoon and decide how they feel. We need to keep our rhythm before the long week."

However, Guardiola dispelled any notion that City would be taking it easy when they travel to London.

"We are going to play the game as seriously as possible," he said.

"It depends on how the players feel. We don't want to take a risk. If players are available, we take the team to win the game."

Former Barcelona manager Guardiola also spoke out about the racism suffered by Real Madrid and Brazil international Vinicius Jr recently, saying he is not optimistic La Liga will change, and that they could learn from the Premier League.

"They should (learn)," the Spanish manager said. "Here they are so strict, they know what they have to do.

"This is a problem everywhere, thinking that we are better than our neighbours, we are better than the other one," he added.