They captured a record-extending 14th European crown when they beat Liverpool in last season's final
Following is the Champions League group stage draw which was made in Istanbul on Thursday:
GROUP A
Ajax Amsterdam
Liverpool
Napoli
Rangers
GROUP B
FC Porto
Atletico Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge
GROUP C
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen
GROUP D
Eintracht Frankfurt
Tottenham Hotspur
Sporting Lisbon
Olympique Marseille
GROUP E
AC Milan
Chelsea
RB Salzburg
Dinamo Zagreb
GROUP F
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic
GROUP G
Manchester City
Sevilla
Borussia Dortmund
FC Copenhagen
GROUP H
Paris St Germain
Juventus
Benfica
Maccabi Haifa
GROUP STAGE DATES
Matchday 1: Sept 6-7
Matchday 2: Sept 13-14
Matchday 3: Oct 4-5
Matchday 4: Oct 11-12
Matchday 5: Oct 25-26
Matchday 6: Nov 1-2
Last-16 draw: Nov 7