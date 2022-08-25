    বাংলা

    Champions League group stage draw

    Barcelona have been drawn with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Serie A's Inter Milan in Group C

    Reuters
    Published : 25 August 2022, 05:54 PM
    Updated : 25 August 2022, 05:54 PM

    Following is the Champions League group stage draw which was made in Istanbul on Thursday:

    GROUP A

    Ajax Amsterdam

    Liverpool

    Napoli

    Rangers

    GROUP B

    FC Porto

    Atletico Madrid

    Bayer Leverkusen

    Club Brugge

    GROUP C

    Bayern Munich

    Barcelona

    Inter Milan

    Viktoria Plzen

    GROUP D

    Eintracht Frankfurt

    Tottenham Hotspur

    Sporting Lisbon

    Olympique Marseille

    GROUP E

    AC Milan

    Chelsea

    RB Salzburg

    Dinamo Zagreb

    GROUP F

    Real Madrid

    RB Leipzig

    Shakhtar Donetsk

    Celtic

    GROUP G

    Manchester City

    Sevilla

    Borussia Dortmund

    FC Copenhagen

    GROUP H

    Paris St Germain

    Juventus

    Benfica

    Maccabi Haifa

    GROUP STAGE DATES

    Matchday 1: Sept 6-7

    Matchday 2: Sept 13-14

    Matchday 3: Oct 4-5

    Matchday 4: Oct 11-12

    Matchday 5: Oct 25-26

    Matchday 6: Nov 1-2

    Last-16 draw: Nov 7

    RELATED STORIES
    Holders Real get favourable draw in Champions League group stage
    Real get favourable draw in CL group stage
    They captured a record-extending 14th European crown when they beat Liverpool in last season's final
    Real's Benzema named UEFA player of year, Ancelotti wins coach's award
    Benzema named UEFA player of year
    Benzema was in red-hot form, scoring 15 times in the competition and lifting the trophy for a fifth time in his career after Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the final
    Barca's struggle to register Kounde overshadows season's start
    Barca's struggle to register Kounde overshadows season's start
    The club are taking several other steps to increase their revenue in order to offset losses and reduce debt to meet the FFP rules
    Djokovic to miss US Open as unable to travel to New York
    Djokovic to miss US Open
    Current rules require travellers to show proof of full vaccination to board flights to and enter the United States

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher