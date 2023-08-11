    বাংলা

    Kane transfer not yet done but Bayern working hard on 'big deal': Tuchel

    The England captain was due to arrive in Munich to finalise the deal, expected to cost 100 million euro

    Reuters
    Published : 11 August 2023, 03:17 PM
    Updated : 11 August 2023, 03:17 PM

    Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has not yet completed his move to Bayern Munich but the German champions are working hard to finalise the deal, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

    The England captain was due to arrive in Munich later on Friday to finalise the deal expected to cost 100 million euros ($109.78 million), a Bundesliga record.

    "We are working with full pressure on this deal," Tuchel said at a press conference in Munich. "We can confirm this but as we speak there is no agreement yet and if there is no agreement yet then the coach cannot talk about someone who is not their player.

    "I understand there are a lot of ifs and whens. All options are open. The first is to have him as a player and at the moment he is not yet that.

    "This is a big deal. We are trying to take the England captain away from the Premier League."

    Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou told reporters ahead of his side's Sunday Premier League match at Brentford that he expected the deal to be completed.

    "I understand it has progressed to where it will happen. That's all the information I have at the moment. It looks like we'll move forward without Harry," he said.

    Tuchel could not say whether Kane, aged 30, would be able to play on Saturday when Bayern kick off their season with the German Super Cup against RB Leipzig.

    "We just had the last training before an important game. I will not get involved in the final hours of a transfer," said Tuchel. "Everyone has their job to do."

    The Bundesliga starts next week with Bayern facing Werder Bremen on Aug 18.

    The Bavarians, who won the league for a record 11th successive time last season, want to bring Kane to boost their attacking strength and battle for the Champions League title once more.

    Kane, who joined Tottenham's academy aged 11 before making his senior debut in 2011, has not won any major domestic or international club titles in his career.

    He has spent most of it at the north London club, scoring a club-record 280 goals for Spurs in over 430 appearances in all competitions, and 58 times for his country in 84 games, making him their all-time leading marksman.

    He is also the second-highest Premier League scorer of all time with 213 goals - 47 behind Alan Shearer's tally.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pre Season Friendly - Tottenham Hotspur v Shakhtar Donetsk - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 6, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Paul Childs
    Kane agrees to move to Bayern after clubs' deal-report
    The English club and Bayern had reportedly agreed on the move on Thursday but needed the consent of Kane
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a bilateral meeting on November 16, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia.
    India, UK could sign trade deal this year
    An FTA with the UK would be India's first with a developed country after it signed an interim trade pact with Australia last year
    Britain Soccer Football - Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton - Barclays Premier League - White Hart Lane - 8/5/16 Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis (L) and chairman Daniel Levy in the stands
    Joe Lewis pleads not guilty to US trading charges
    Federal prosecutors accused the British billionaire of orchestrating a ‘brazen’ insider trading scheme
    Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - May 20, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min
    Son says he would rather play for Spurs than move to Saudi club
    "Obviously money is also important, but I dream of playing in the Premier League and still (have) a lot of things to do," the South Korea international said

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    The amalgamation of surrealistic metaphors with intricacies of human life
    Takir Hossain
    What is haunting Putin?
    Mostofa Sarwar
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart