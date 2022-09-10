British football criticised for cancelling play after queen's death

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96, prompting English football's top-flight Premier League as well as the English Football League to postpone their next round of fixtures as a mark of respect.

Football games in Northern Ireland this weekend were also postponed, while the Football Association of Wales postponed fixtures from Sept 9-12. Professional matches in Scottish football were also cancelled.

There was widespread annoyance that the FA had cancelled grassroots football in England.

But England's deciding third cricket test match against South Africa at The Oval resumed on Saturday, while the rugby Premiership will also get underway after Friday's two season-opening matches were rescheduled.

The Football Supporters' Association (FSA), which is the representative body for football fans in England and Wales, said the cancellation of games was a missed opportunity for fans to pay their respect.

"We believe football is at its finest when bringing people together at times of huge national significance -- be those moments of joy or moments of mourning," the FSA said.