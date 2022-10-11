Barcelona ready to fight for Champions League survival, says Xavi

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez lamented that his team face a must-win Champions League clash against Inter Milan so early in the season after two consecutive losses in the competition.

Following their defeat in Italy last week, a third loss in four games would leave Barca in danger of being knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage for the second consecutive season.

"It is a shame that we are in such an awkward situation. We have no choice but to win," Xavi told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's showdown with Inter.