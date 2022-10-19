World Cup preliminary squads to be decided by Friday

World Cup coaches must submit a preliminary selection of players for the tournament by Friday as they begin the process of finalising their squads for the finals in Qatar.

Each of the 32 participating countries must send a list of a minimum of 35 players up to a maximum of 55 by the end of the day, in the first step in the selection process.

Coaches then have until Nov. 14 to decide on their final list of 26 players by an 1800GMT deadline. FIFA will publish all the squads the next day.