    বাংলা

    Difficult to rely on Martial due to injury record, says Ten Hag

    Fitness issues have held back the 27-year-old, who has made 18 appearances this season but only 10 of those have been starts

    Reuters
    Published : 16 April 2023, 08:52 AM
    Updated : 16 April 2023, 08:52 AM

    Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said forward Anthony Martial's injury issues make it difficult to rely on him but backed the Frenchman to be part of his plans next season.

    Martial made his first start since mid-January in Thursday's 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final, where he was taken off after the one-hour mark.

    Fitness issues have held back the 27-year-old, who has made 18 appearances this season but only 10 of those have been starts.

    Asked if he can trust Martial to be part of the squad in the long term, Ten Hag told reporters: "It's difficult to say because the history shows different but I want him to be because he's a great player.

    "He definitely has the qualities to play top football. When he's fit, our team plays better."

    The Dutch manager described Martial as a versatile player but said he is at his best when leading the front line.

    "I think he can play across the front. For me, he's best at centre forward, but he can play in the wide position as well," Ten Hag said.

    With Marcus Rashford out with a groin injury, Martial is in line to start in Sunday's Premier League game away to Nottingham Forest.

    United are fourth in the league with 56 points, 17 points behind leaders Arsenal, who have played a game more.

    Premier League
    RELATED STORIES
    Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester United v Sevilla - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 13, 2023 Manchester United's David de Gea reacts after Harry Maguire scores an own goal and Sevilla's second Action Images via
    Sevilla launch late fightback to draw with Man United
    Youssef En-Nesyri's stoppage-time header glanced off Harry Maguire into the goal to give Sevilla a huge lift
    Football - Europa League - Play-Off Second Leg - Manchester United v FC Barcelona - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Feb 23, 2023 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts.
    Man Utd's Rashford a doubt for League Cup final: Ten Hag
    Since the World Cup break, no player in Europe's top-five leagues has more goals than Rashford, who sustained an injury at United's last game against Barcelona
    Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Liverpool - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Aug 22, 2022 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag applauds fans after the match
    If we can beat Barca, we can beat anyone: Ten Hag
    Getting the better of a team eight points clear at the top of La Liga filled Ten Hag with confidence
    T20 Series - England v South Africa - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - July 28, 2022 England's Jos Buttler in action Action Images via Reuters
    Buttler gets selective about favourite scoop shot
    Rajasthan's top three batters smashed fifties to power the 2008 champions to a commanding win over Hyderabad

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp