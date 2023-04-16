Difficult to rely on Martial due to injury record, says Ten Hag

Fitness issues have held back the 27-year-old, who has made 18 appearances this season but only 10 of those have been starts.

Asked if he can trust Martial to be part of the squad in the long term, Ten Hag told reporters: "It's difficult to say because the history shows different but I want him to be because he's a great player.

"He definitely has the qualities to play top football. When he's fit, our team plays better."

The Dutch manager described Martial as a versatile player but said he is at his best when leading the front line.