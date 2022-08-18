    বাংলা

    LeBron James agrees two-year, $97m extension with Lakers

    An extension option for another year through the 2024-25 season is included in the contract, according to the agent of the Los Angeles Lakers' forward

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2022, 08:47 AM
    Updated : 18 August 2022, 08:47 AM

    Los Angeles Lakers' forward LeBron James has agreed a two-year extension deal with the team worth $97.1 million, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

    The contract includes an extension option for another year through the 2024-25 season, his agent Rich Paul said.

    James, who had been entering the final season of his current deal worth $44.5 million, turns 38 in December and is therefore limited to signing a two-year extension as he will be 38 or older when the deal expires.

    The extension will make the four-times NBA champion and MVP the highest-earning player in NBA history with $532 million in career guaranteed money, overtaking Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant.

    In February, James pushed back on speculation that he was looking to move on from the underperforming Lakers, saying he intended to stay with the team for as long as he can play.

    The Lakers missed the playoffs in 2022, despite James averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Injuries limited him to 56 games.

    RELATED STORIES
    Venus Williams, Thiem handed US Open wildcards
    Venus Williams handed US Open wildcard
    The 42-year-old Williams, twice champion at Flushing Meadows, returns to the US Open for the first time since 2020
    European football revenues rise 10% in 2020-21 despite COVID
    European football revenues rise 10% in 2020-21
    The so-called big five leagues in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France enjoyed a combined 3% rise in revenues with Italy's Serie A up by 23%
    Nadal tastes defeat on injury return, Fritz overpowers Kyrgios
    Nadal tastes defeat on injury return
    Losing to Borna Coric means Rafa Nadal heads to Flushing Meadows well short of competitive action after returning from his abdominal injury
    Collingwood confident England can return fire at Lord's
    Collingwood confident England can return fire at Lord's
    England slumped to 116 for six in the first Test against South Africa before rain brought a premature close to play

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher