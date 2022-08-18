LeBron James agrees two-year, $97m extension with Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers' forward LeBron James has agreed a two-year extension deal with the team worth $97.1 million, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The contract includes an extension option for another year through the 2024-25 season, his agent Rich Paul said.

James, who had been entering the final season of his current deal worth $44.5 million, turns 38 in December and is therefore limited to signing a two-year extension as he will be 38 or older when the deal expires.