Thompson reveals Barcelona influence in Warriors success

Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement in recent seasons has been inspired by Spanish LaLiga side Barcelona's "tiki-taka" brand of football, says shooting guard Klay Thompson.

The Warriors, who kicked off their NBA title defence with a 123-109 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, have been a dominant force under head coach Steve Kerr, winning four championships in the last eight years.

Thompson said that having a player open and keeping the ball moving are aspects they picked up from Barcelona.