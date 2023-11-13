Thousands of fans welcome Charlton funeral cortege at Old Trafford

Manchester United great Bobby Charlton was remembered both as one of English football's finest players and a "humble" and "fantastic" man by the thousands of fans and some of the sport's biggest names who bid him a final farewell on Monday.

Charlton, a World Cup winner with England and one of United's best ever players, died on Oct. 21 at the age of 86.

Former United manager Alex Ferguson, former players Andy Cole and Paul Scholes, England manager Gareth Southgate, Prince William and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin were among the some-1,000 invited guests who attended the private service at Manchester Cathedral.

"I knew straight away what a great guy he was... Even on international duty it was about winning. A humble guy, a great family man. It never went to his head," Charlton's former team mate Alex Stepney told the BBC.

A throng of thousands of fans a dozen deep in places braved the blustery weather to applaud as Charlton made one final trip past Old Trafford.