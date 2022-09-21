SAFF trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh, says captain Sabina

Bangladesh women's football team captain Sabina Khatun has dedicated the SAFF trophy to the people of Bangladesh after returning home from Nepal to a hero’s welcome.
The unbeaten Bangladesh team arrived at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 2 pm on Wednesday. A big crowd of football lovers welcomed the winners amid arrangements made by the Bangladesh Football Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the reception of the team.
“We are grateful to everyone for such a nice reception. Thanks to the ministers and those who made time for us from the federation. The love you all showed to us has made us proud,” Sabina said at a media briefing at the airport.
“The trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh,” the captain added.
Bangladesh thrashed five-time finalists and hosts Nepal 3-1 to win their maiden SAFF Women’s Championship title at Kathmandu's Dasharath Rangasala Stadium on Monday, having earlier edged defending champions India in the group stage, again for the first time.
Fans flooded social media with posts demanding that the winners be welcomed from the airport on an open-top bus upon their return.
Skipper Sabina, who registered an assist in the final, was adjudged Most Valuable Player in the tournament, having finished as the top scorer with eight goals, including two hat-tricks.
She lauded the historic triumph and spoke about the team's long struggle in the past, urging everyone to support women’s football to continue their success in the future.
The authorities welcomed the champions by cutting a cake at the airport. State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel received them with flowers. Thousands of football lovers carrying flags and colourful banners chanted slogans to welcome them.
Women's football team head coach Golam Rabbani Choton was overwhelmed with the arrangements made for the reception for the team. He expressed his love and gratitude to everyone.
The SAFF champions took a ride on an open-top BRTC bus after leaving the airport. Football lovers gathered on both sides of the road. The winners hoisted the trophy and flew the national flag to share their joys with their fans.