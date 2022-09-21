SAFF trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh, says captain Sabina

Bangladesh women's football team captain Sabina Khatun has dedicated the SAFF trophy to the people of Bangladesh after returning home from Nepal to a hero’s welcome.

The unbeaten Bangladesh team arrived at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 2 pm on Wednesday. A big crowd of football lovers welcomed the winners amid arrangements made by the Bangladesh Football Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the reception of the team.

“We are grateful to everyone for such a nice reception. Thanks to the ministers and those who made time for us from the federation. The love you all showed to us has made us proud,” Sabina said at a media briefing at the airport.

“The trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh,” the captain added.