Haddad Maia hoping to inspire next generation of Brazilian tennis players

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia said she was hoping to inspire the football-mad country's youth into taking up tennis after breaking into the top 20 of the women's world rankings.

Haddad Maia's dream run in the Canadian Open came to an end on Sunday as she was beaten 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 by Simona Halep in the final, but her performances in Toronto have propelled her up the rankings into 16th place.

"We are not a lot of players from (South America) because, you know, it is less opportunities, it is less tournaments," Haddad Maia, who this week became the first Brazilian to reach the quarter-finals of a WTA 1000 event, told reporters.

"The tennis, the mentality and the culture are different there. It's not easy being a Brazilian to play here and to build our tennis level around the tour.