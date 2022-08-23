Chile urges FIFA to speed up Ecuador World Cup player decision

FIFA has been urged to speed up its response to an appeal in the case of an Ecuador player that Chile claim played while ineligible during World Cup qualifying.

The Chilean Football Association has appealed FIFA's June 10th decision to dismiss their complaint that Ecuador’s Byron Castillo was born in Tumaco, Colombia in 1995 and not in the Ecuadorean city of General Villamil Playas in 1998 as stated on his official documents.

Castillo played in eight of Ecuador’s 18 qualifying games for the Qatar World Cup.

FIFA said that “after analysing the submissions of all parties concerned and considering all elements brought before it” it was not taking action.