Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans after departure

AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala said on Tuesday his contract with former club Juventus had not been renewed because he was not part of the Serie A club's future plans while thousands of AS Roma fans welcomed him in the Italian capital.

The 28-year-old, who has represented Argentina 34 times, joined the Europa Conference League champions on a free transfer last week following his departure from Juventus.

"With Juve it was not a financial problem," Dybala told reporters.