July 27 2022

    বাংলা

    Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans after departure

    The 28-year-old says he was not part of the Serie A club's future plans as thousands of AS Roma fans welcomed him in the Italian capital

    Reuters
    Published : 27 July 2022, 7:1 AM
    Updated : 27 July 2022, 7:1 AM

    AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala said on Tuesday his contract with former club Juventus had not been renewed because he was not part of the Serie A club's future plans while thousands of AS Roma fans welcomed him in the Italian capital.

    The 28-year-old, who has represented Argentina 34 times, joined the Europa Conference League champions on a free transfer last week following his departure from Juventus.

    "With Juve it was not a financial problem," Dybala told reporters.

    "We had a deal to sign in October, then the club asked us to wait and in March told me that I would have not been part of their future plans.

    "The club took a different decision together with the coach."

    Dybala won five league titles and four Coppa Italia trophies with Juventus after joining them from Palermo in 2015, scoring 115 goals in 293 appearances across all competitions, but his last two seasons were hampered by a string of injuries.

    "At Juve I earned experience, I'll try to do my best in the locker room as well to help (the team) win and to always be positive during difficult moments," he added.

    "It is too soon to talk about the scudetto. At the moment there are teams which are ahead of us, we need to work with a peace of mind.

    "Everyone likes to win, we need to do it match after match and later on we will see where we have arrived."

    AS Roma travel to Salernitana on Aug 14 in their first match of the 2022/2023 season and will compete in the Europa League having won the Europa Conference League last season.

    RELATED STORIES
    Luis Suarez in pre-contract agreement to join Nacional
    Suarez in pre-contract agreement to join Nacional
    The 35-year-old striker started his professional career at Nacional before moving to Dutch side FC Groningen in 2006
    Bangladesh set to host Women’s T20 World Cup in 2024
    Bangladesh to host Women’s T20 WC in 2024
    It is the first time Bangladesh has been selected to host an ICC women’s showcase event
    Juventus terminate Ramsey contract by mutual agreement
    Juventus terminate Ramsey contract
    The 31-year-old joined Juve on a free transfer in July 2019 and was sent on loan to Scottish side Rangers last January
    Most Qatar World Cup teams to be based inside 10km radius
    Most Qatar WC teams to be based inside 10km radius
    FIFA announces the hotels and training venues for the 32 national sides

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher