Liverpool cannot compete with spending of City who 'can do what they want': Klopp

Liverpool cannot compete with Manchester City's financial power, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday, adding that their Premier League rivals and some other clubs "can do what they want".

Second-placed City visit Liverpool in the weekend's most anticipated Premier League clash on Sunday as they are 13 points clear of Klopp's side, who have a game in hand.

Asked how Liverpool could keep up with Pep Guardiola's team, who won the Premier League for the fourth time in five seasons in May, Klopp replied that nobody could.

"You will not like the answer, and you all have the answer already. Nobody can compete with City in that," he said.