Liverpool's Klopp backs Diaz to become regular goalscorer

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has backed Luis Diaz to become a consistent threat in front of goal for the Premier League club, saying the team's set-up will help the Colombian emulate Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's goalscoring exploits.

Diaz has quickly settled in since joining Liverpool from Porto in January, but has not yet been able to match his goalscoring output in Portugal.

The 25-year-old came close to netting in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Fulham, flashing a shot across the face of goal, but was denied by the post.